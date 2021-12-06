Flagler County SAT scores may be in jeopardy over school board member's actions

Students taking the SAT in Flagler County could have their test scores in jeopardy.

According to a spokesperson for Flagler County Schools, board member Janet McDonald showed up at the test site at Matanzas High School Saturday morning.

The spokesperson confirms McDonald requested students to remove their masks against test administrator College Board’s guidelines.

"That’s not fair to the kids to begin with," said, Dene Hughes, who has a grandson and nephew at Matanzas High School. "Just let them take the test and leave them alone. That’s not your place and tell them that."

College Board is stepping in to investigate.

Under its nationwide COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, the company mandates all students must wear a mask during testing. If they don’t, they face being kicked out of the testing site. It also means their tests scores could be thrown out.

"They might’ve had a really good day. They work hard to take those tests, to be ready for them," Hughes said.

While the test was held at a Flagler County school, It’s run by College Board and its onsite proctors.

Flagler County Schools just provide the facility.

College Board says it is "looking into this particular situation and will make a determination in the best interest of the students who took the test."

FOX 35 reached out to the Flagler County school board chair for comment on McDonald’s actions, but he says the board hasn’t discussed the matter yet and declined comment.

Advertisement

FOX 35 also reached out to McDonald, but she was unavailable for comment.