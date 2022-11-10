Flagler County road crumbles into Atlantic ocean due to Tropical Storm Nicole waves

High tides brought in by Tropical Storm Nicole have caused massive damage to roads near Flagler Beach — leaving one road impassable.

Photos posted by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office show roads by the beach collapsing after going head-to-head with towering waves. Deputies are advising residents, and visitors to stay off the barrier island until Tropical Storm Nicole passes.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

On Wednesday, the already damaged Flagler Beach Pier faced off against waves after taking a hefty beating from Hurricane Ian back in September. Beach erosion had already begun in Flagler, well ahead of Hurricane Nicole's Florida landfall.

On Wednesday afternoon, FOX 35 News captured video of debris from the pier swirling around in the water beneath it.

Flagler County Officials signed an emergency order for evacuation in Zone A for the barrier island and closed all public schools and county government buildings.