Flagler County middle school employee arrested for striking non-verbal student

An Indian Trails Middle School employee was arrested on Thursday, after security video showed her physically abusing a non-verbal student.

Cheryl Andrews, 69, was arrested for child abuse without great bodily harm after a more than month-long investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO). Andrews, was accused of assaulting a nonverbal student inside the school cafeteria on September 25.

The school’s CCTV footage shows Andrews walking behind the student before striking him, then the student is seen rubbing the back of his head and pointing. Andrews then returns to the student, aggressively shoving his head and pulling it backward toward her chest while placing another hand around his face.

The Flagler County Public School District immediately suspended Andrews upon learning of the incident, and the FCSO’s Major Case Unit opened its investigation on October 4.

Detectives confirmed that the student was not in immediate danger and that there was no further contact between Andrews and the victim. The University of Florida’s First Coast Child Protection Team interviewed the student with the consent of the child’s parents.

A witness interviewed by detectives described Andrews as "very aggressive towards all the students" and stated that her actions against the victim were unprovoked. Andrews herself admitted to the assault, telling detectives she "didn’t know why she did that" and acknowledged that she was aware the student has disabilities.

Andrews was arrested and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She was later released on bond. At her first court appearance on November 8, a Flagler County judge ordered Andrews to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

"I want to thank the Major Case Unit for a thorough investigation to ensure all facts were known while protecting the student from further assault," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "We will not tolerate attacks on students, and the school district took immediate action to safeguard students from this aggressive employee. The District and the Sheriff’s Office are committed to ensuring a safe learning environment for everyone."

The Flagler County Public School District issued a statement confirming that Andrews remains on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.

