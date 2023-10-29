FL woman drunkenly runs over, kills husband • FL mom leaves toddler, baby in car to visit bar • Wild car chase

A 70-year-old Florida woman was arrested for allegedly running over her husband and killing him while drunk, a Florida mom reportedly left her two young children in her car while she visited a bar, a Florida woman was arrested for allegedly pushing an elderly woman to the ground over a heated argument about a boil water notice, a wild police chase was caught on camera, and a Florida woman sprayed water in an elderly woman's face because she ‘would not stop talking:’ Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Florida woman, 70, drunkenly runs over, kills husband during search for their dog, police say

Sally Gore (Photo via Brevard Sheriff's Office)

A 70-year-old woman is facing charges after she drunkenly ran over and killed her husband while they were searching for their dog last week, according to a Palm Bay police report.

Sally Gore was booked into the Brevard County jail on charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter.

On Friday, Oct. 20, Palm Bay officers were called to the Gore home on Dittner Circle SE after receiving a report of a possible hit-and-run crash. The victim, Gregory Gore, was found lying in the road in front of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida mom leaves toddler, baby in unlocked car while she visits bar: police

Jamie Leigh Gunn (Photo credit: West Melbourne Police Department)

A Florida mother was arrested for leaving her two young children inside an SUV parked outside a local bar over the weekend, according to the West Melbourne Police Department.

Jamie Leigh Gunn, 33, was charged with child neglect and taken to the Brevard County jail Sunday after a patrol officer spotted her 2-year-old and 8-month-old baby in a vehicle in the Penny Annie’s Bar parking lot on Minton Road.

The doors of the SUV were unlocked and officers said the vehicle was running. The children were asleep in the backseat.

Florida woman arrested after pushing elderly woman to the ground for ignoring boil water notice, deputies say

Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after allegedly pushing an elderly woman to the ground amid a heated argument about a boil water notice, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Meredith was arrested and charged with domestic battery on person 65 years or older after the incident that unfolded in Marion County on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit.

A witness told deputies they saw an "elderly lady was pushed to the ground by another female," the affidavit said.

Wild pursuit of Florida home invasion, car theft suspect caught on Ocala surveillance camera

A wild pursuit of a suspect in a home invasion and car theft in The Villages was caught on camera moments before his arrest in Ocala.

Parish Tanner owns Ocala Car Audio, a shop right across the street from where a high-speed chase ended with 39-year-old Michael Prouty in handcuffs. Surveillance video from Tanner’s shop shows Prouty careening through the intersection, with deputies after him. He slams straight into another car.

You can see Prouty running off on the surveillance. Capt. Dustin Keuntjes with the Ocala Police Department said two citizens actually helped stop Prouty. The first jumped in right after the crash.

Florida woman sprays elderly woman in the face with water because 'she would not stop talking': deputies

Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after allegedly spraying an elderly woman in the face with water and knocking her out of her wheelchair because "she would not stop talking," according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Christine Hunter was arrested and charged with domestic battery after the incident that unfolded in Marion County on Thursday, according to an arrest affidavit.

