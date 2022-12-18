Expand / Collapse search

FL pastor, son involved in alleged fraud • 2 ejected from oil tanker truck in FL • FL man murders roommate

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

A Maitland man was sentenced for murdering his former roommate over a PlayStation, a video shows two people ejected from an oil tanker truck carrying 1,300 gallons of oil, a Florida pastor and son are accused of COVID-19 fraud, a woman dies after falling overboard a cruise ship returning to Florida, the Dazzling Lights holiday tradition returns to Orlando: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review. 

1. Florida pastor, son arrested for alleged COVID relief fraud amounting to $8.4 million

A Florida pastor and his son were arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, accused of fraudulently receiving millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Florida pastor, son arrested for alleged COVID relief fraud

A Florida pastor and his son were arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, accused of fraudulently receiving millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Investigators said Evan and Joshua Edwards received $8.4 million and allegedly tried buying a multi-million dollar home near Walt Disney World.

2. Video shows 2 people ejected after tanker truck carrying cooking oil flips over on Florida road

Two people barely escaped after a tanker truck carrying cooking oil flipped over and crashed on a Florida road Thursday. The video, which was posted by Southwest Florida Highway Patrol, shows the truck flying down a road before flipping over and rolling nearly three times. 

2 ejected after tanker truck carrying oil flips several times down Florida road

Two people who weren't wearing seatbelts miraculously survived a crash after they were ejected from a tanker truck carrying cooking oil in Southwest Florida

3. Florida man found guilty of murdering former roommate over PlayStation

A Florida man who was accused of murdering his former roommate over a stolen PlayStation was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury Friday.

Florida man found guilty after murdering former roommate over PlayStation

A Florida man was found guilty by a jury Friday for the 2018 killing of his former roommate in Maitland.

4. Woman dead after falling overboard on cruise ship returning to Florida, Coast Guard says

A woman was found dead after falling overboard on the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship that was returning to Port Canaveral, Florida on Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Woman dies after falling overboard cruise ship off Florida coast

A woman was found dead after falling overboard on the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship that was returning to Port Canaveral, Florida on Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

5. 'Dazzling Lights' holiday tradition returns to Orlando's Leu Gardens

Whether you’re new to Florida or have lived here for years, "Dazzling Lights" at the Harry P. Leu Gardens is a holiday tradition for many! 

Dazzling Nights: Everything to see and do at this Florida holiday tradition

Dazzling Nights at Leu Gardens is an immersive holiday experience in Florida. See more than a million lights, a 70-foot candy cane path, and a brand-new laser show. FOX 35's David Martin gives us a sneak peek at this year's experience.