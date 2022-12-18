FL pastor, son involved in alleged fraud • 2 ejected from oil tanker truck in FL • FL man murders roommate

A Maitland man was sentenced for murdering his former roommate over a PlayStation, a video shows two people ejected from an oil tanker truck carrying 1,300 gallons of oil, a Florida pastor and son are accused of COVID-19 fraud, a woman dies after falling overboard a cruise ship returning to Florida, the Dazzling Lights holiday tradition returns to Orlando: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

1. Florida pastor, son arrested for alleged COVID relief fraud amounting to $8.4 million

A Florida pastor and his son were arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, accused of fraudulently receiving millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

2. Video shows 2 people ejected after tanker truck carrying cooking oil flips over on Florida road

Two people barely escaped after a tanker truck carrying cooking oil flipped over and crashed on a Florida road Thursday. The video, which was posted by Southwest Florida Highway Patrol, shows the truck flying down a road before flipping over and rolling nearly three times.

3. Florida man found guilty of murdering former roommate over PlayStation

A Florida man who was accused of murdering his former roommate over a stolen PlayStation was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury Friday.

4. Woman dead after falling overboard on cruise ship returning to Florida, Coast Guard says

A woman was found dead after falling overboard on the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship that was returning to Port Canaveral, Florida on Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

5. 'Dazzling Lights' holiday tradition returns to Orlando's Leu Gardens

Whether you’re new to Florida or have lived here for years, "Dazzling Lights" at the Harry P. Leu Gardens is a holiday tradition for many!