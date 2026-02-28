FHP: Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike, hitting guardrail on State Route 408 overnight

The Brief A 45-year-old man from Groveland, Florida, was killed overnight in a crash on State Route 408, FHP said. FHP said the man lost control of his 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide on westbound State Road 408, west of State Road 50, and crashed into a guardrail. The man died at the hospital. FHP said the crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.



A 45-year-old motorcycle rider was killed overnight in a crash on State Route 408, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on westbound SR-408, west of State Road 50 (Colonial Drive). FHP said the man lost control of his bike, a 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide, and crashed into a guardrail.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

FHP said it is unclear why the man lost control of his bike.

It's not clear if weather could have been a factor, as it was rainy and wet overnight across the region. Thousands of bike riders are also in town for the 2026 Daytona Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

