'Dazzling Lights' holiday tradition returns to Orlando's Leu Gardens

Dazzling Nights at Leu Gardens is an immersive holiday experience in Florida. See more than a million lights, a 70-foot candy cane path, and a brand-new laser show. FOX 35's David Martin gives us a sneak peek at this year's experience.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Whether you’re new to Florida or have lived here for years, "Dazzling Lights" at the Harry P. Leu Gardens is a holiday tradition for many!

The 50-acre garden has been transformed into an immersive winter wonderland with over a million lights, magical displays, music, and sculptures. This year, the experience features a number of new displays, shows, and attractions, including a redesigned laser show, a 40-foot snow dome, and a 70-foot lighted tunnel.

"Dazzling Lights" at the Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando, Florida. [Credit: The Memoir Agency]

Here are some of the new elements to see:

  • A brand-new, redesigned laser light show with live singers
  • A million lights that bring Leu Gardens to life
  • Meet-and-greet characters in the Ice Castle
  • A new yeti play area for kids and families
  • 40' diameter snow dome with swirling snow
  • 70' long candy cane vortex light tunnel
  • Walk through a forest with giant, neon flowers

"Dazzling Lights" at the Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando, Florida. [Credit: The Memoir Agency]

Also, new this year, the gardens have increased the event’s capacity, allowing more people to see it, and turned it into a "choose your own adventure"-type experience, so people can explore the gardens at their own pace. 

What you need to know:
Dazzling Lights at Harry P. Leu Gardens
When: Nov. 25, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023, 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Address: 1920 N Forest Ave., Orlando, FL 32803
Cost: $22 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance. They are not sold at the venue. Parking is an additional fee.

More info: DazzlingOrlando.com