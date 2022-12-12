'Dazzling Lights' holiday tradition returns to Orlando's Leu Gardens

Whether you’re new to Florida or have lived here for years, "Dazzling Lights" at the Harry P. Leu Gardens is a holiday tradition for many!

The 50-acre garden has been transformed into an immersive winter wonderland with over a million lights, magical displays, music, and sculptures. This year, the experience features a number of new displays, shows, and attractions, including a redesigned laser show, a 40-foot snow dome, and a 70-foot lighted tunnel.

"Dazzling Lights" at the Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando, Florida. [Credit: The Memoir Agency]

Here are some of the new elements to see:

A brand-new, redesigned laser light show with live singers

A million lights that bring Leu Gardens to life

Meet-and-greet characters in the Ice Castle

A new yeti play area for kids and families

40' diameter snow dome with swirling snow

70' long candy cane vortex light tunnel

Walk through a forest with giant, neon flowers

"Dazzling Lights" at the Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando, Florida. [Credit: The Memoir Agency]

Also, new this year, the gardens have increased the event’s capacity, allowing more people to see it, and turned it into a "choose your own adventure"-type experience, so people can explore the gardens at their own pace.

What you need to know:

Dazzling Lights at Harry P. Leu Gardens

When: Nov. 25, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023, 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Address: 1920 N Forest Ave., Orlando, FL 32803

Cost: $22 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance. They are not sold at the venue. Parking is an additional fee.

More info: DazzlingOrlando.com