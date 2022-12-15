Video shows 2 people ejected after tanker truck carrying cooking oil flips over on Florida road

Two people barely escaped after a tanker truck carrying cooking oil flipped over and crashed on a Florida road Thursday.

The video, which was posted by Southwest Florida Highway Patrol, shows the truck flying down a road before flipping over and rolling nearly three times.

Cooking oil appears to spew everywhere as smoke goes up in the air after the truck rolls several times on the road. About six seconds in, two people can be seen flying out of the truck after the top front of the vehicle splits from another portion of the truck.

The video shows the two people sliding down the road after the ejection, running away from the crash with barely a scratch intact.

Florida Highway Patrol said the two people had minor injuries, and they weren't wearing seatbelts.