FL mom, baby stabbed to death in suspicious house fire • FL man shot up ex gf's house after killing wife

A mother of three was stabbed to death amid a Daytona Beach apartment fire that broke out overnight, a man was arrested after allegedly killing his wife and shooting up his ex-girlfriend's home the day after, an Orlando 7-Eleven employee was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man at the gas station, an "upset" Florida man was arrested for backing into a staff member at a car show, and the man accused of murdering a Daytona Beach couple has been deemed competent to stand trial: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Daytona Beach mom stabbed, baby killed in suspicious house fire, officials say

A mother of three was stabbed to death amid an apartment fire that broke out overnight, which also left her baby dead and two other children injured, according to police.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young shared an update on Tuesday morning about the incident that unfolded at 1200 Beville Road around midnight.

The baby was in cardiac arrest and the mother was found dead inside the apartment, police said. It remains unclear if the baby suffered any physical injuries. The other two young children are in critical condition and are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Cory Hill arrest: Florida man killed wife, then tried to kill ex-girlfriend hours later, warrant says

A Florida man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at an ex-girlfriend at her home is now possibly facing a charge of first-degree murder in the alleged shooting death of his wife, whose body was found days ago inside a storage unit in Apopka, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Cory Hill, who was considered a "person of interest" in the disappearance of his wife, Shakeira Rucker, and then considered to be the "prime suspect" in her death. He is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm in Rucker's death.

7-Eleven employee arrested for shooting, killing man at Orlando gas station, police say

A 7-Eleven employee was arrested for shooting and killing a 30-year-old man at the gas station over the weekend, according to an update from the Orlando Police Department.

James Trevon Felix, 23, was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm after the incident that unfolded at the gas station at 3355 Vineland Road early Friday morning.

When police arrived at the 7-Eleven, they found Wolf Lindor with an apparent gunshot wound. He died from his injuries on the scene, police said.

'Upset' Florida man, 76, backs over staff member at car show after he was kicked out, police say

A 76-year-old Florida man was arrested after he allegedly backed over a staff member at a car show for not letting him into the event, according to police.

Anthony Guerra Jr., who lives in The Villages, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the incident that unfolded in the area of Alvarez Avenue and Main Street in Lady Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lady Lake Police Department.

While trying to enter the car show event, a staff member approached Guerra and told him to leave due to his "aggressive behavior," the report said. Guerra reportedly threw a piece of paper out of his car window toward another staff member before looking at the man and reversing his car into him, police said.

Man accused of murdering Daytona Beach couple during 2022 Bike Week deemed competent to stand trial

The man accused of brutally murdering a Daytona Beach couple during the 2022 Bike Week festivities has been deemed competent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.

It is the latest in a series of competency hearings for Jean Robert Macean, 33, who is facing two counts of first-degree murder, accused of stabbing Brenda Aultman, 55, and Terry Aultman, 48, as they were riding their bikes home from the event on March 6, 2022.

"I'm just absolutely relieved that the judge did decide that he is competent to stand trial because now we can get the ball rolling and get this over with," Sara Turner, Brenda's daughter. "We can get the ball rolling and get this over with so that we can attempt to start healing. It is just an open gash, an open wound that is not going to close."