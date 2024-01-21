FL man hurls Subway sandwich at worker • FL deputy saves teen shot in leg • FL man kills teen roommate

A Florida man was arrested for hurling a Subway sandwich at an employee because he was upset over how it was cut, a Florida deputy is being hailed a hero after helping to save the life of a teen who was shot in Deltona, a Winter Park teen was allegedly killed by his 19-year-old friend who was living with him and his family, a 9-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a school bus, and a Flagler County deputy saved a toddler and a grandmother from a sinking car: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Florida man hurls sandwich at Subway employee because he was upset over how it was cut, deputies say

Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A Florida man found himself behind bars after he hurled a sandwich at a Subway employee because he was upset at how it was cut, deputies said.

Alberto De Barros, 54, was charged with battery after the incident that unfolded on Jan. 9 at the Subway at 5924 SE Federal Highway in Stuart, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

An employee was making a sub for De Barros at around 5:15 p.m. when he "became upset with her after finding out his sandwich was not separated," the affidavit said. The two had a "brief verbal exchange" and De Barros started to cause a "disruptive" scene.

The employee said she would no longer serve him, and that's when De Barros made a phone call, the affidavit said. Moments later, while he was still on the phone, De Barros allegedly hurled the sandwich at the employee. The sub hit her in her mid- to lower-body.

Meet deputy who helped save life of teen shot at Deltona park on MLK Day

Deputy Eban Prado has been with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office for four years. About a year-and-a-half ago, he also joined the Army National Guard as a combat medic.

Monday, he was the first on the scene when a 17-year-old was shot in the leg at Dwight Hawkins Park in Deltona. The sheriff’s office said the teen was just sitting on a park bench when someone blasted a hole through his leg.

"It’s open, bruh. My whole leg," the teenager can be heard telling Deputy Prado through body camera footage obtained by FOX 35 News.

"I don’t want to die," the teenager says.

"Relax, I’m a medic," Deputy Prado can be heard in the body camera footage telling the boy. "You’re not going to die."

FOX 35 News spoke exclusively with Deputy Prado after the incident.

Florida man shot, killed teen roommate after being asked to move out, deputies say

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who have been identified as suspects in the murder of a 17-year-old Winter Park resident.

Conrad Holaway was found deceased inside his home on Zelina Point by family members last month. The family members reported hearing multiple gunshots around 3 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 19. Later in the day, upon checking on Holaway, they found him unresponsive in his bedroom and called 911.

Detectives said they later learned that one of Holaway's friends, Alan Javon Morris, 19, of Orlando, had been staying at the home temporarily for several weeks. They said a series of disagreements between Holaway and Morris unfolded in the days following Morris being told to move out of the house. Detectives said Morris returned to the house on Dec. 19 and shot Holaway multiple times through a window.

"The last 30 days has been really, really hard to, uh, to feel safe in our home," said Delina Davis, Conrad's mother.

"He called me ‘Mom.’ He lived here. He wore Conrad's clothes. He laid in the spot where I found Conrad," Davis said of Morris. "Against my better judgment, I let him stay because I knew he had nowhere else to go."

Florida boy, 9, killed after crawling under moving Orange County school bus: FHP report

A 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by an Orange County school bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The incident happened late Tuesday afternoon at the Waterford East Apartments on Island Bay Drive [GMap].

In a preliminary report by the FHP, troopers said the bus was stationary when the boy exited the vehicle. The report states that as the bus driver proceeded to leave the complex, the boy ran back toward the bus and crawled underneath it as it was moving. Troopers said the bus driver was unaware of the boy's actions and ran over him.

A woman who identified herself as the boy's aunt told FOX 35 News that he ran under the bus to chase a football, adding that he was an avid football player.

"It is absolutely devastating for this family that is here, but also for our investigators that have to investigate this type of scene," said FHP spokesperson Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

Flagler County deputy saves toddler, grandmother from sinking car crashed in ditch

A grandmother and a toddler were pulled from a sinking car and it was all caught on camera in Flagler County.

Their car crashed along State Road 100 in a rural area. FOX 35’s Amanda McKenzie presented one of the responding deputies with the FOX 35 Care Force Award.

In an exclusive interview, he spoke about what happened as he and his partner sprang into action.

In the body camera footage, Deputy Jennifer Prevatt can be heard saying, "She's in water. Is the baby above water? She's above water. Is the baby above water?"

A little girl and her injured grandmother were struggling to stay above water in their sinking car.

Prevatt said, "we got a kid in here, and we got this baby's head is barely above water."

"Flagler County deputies nearby responded and found the crashed car on its side in a drainage ditch.