FL deputy's car struck by lightning • FL man held gun to Lyft driver's head • FL dad shoots gun at son

A Florida deputy was hospitalized over the weekend after his patrol car was struck by lightning, a Flagler County man was arrested for allegedly holding a gun to a Lyft driver's head, police identified a man accused of brutally killing a chicken outside a restaurant in New Smyrna Beach, a Florida man allegedly shot at his son after he crashed into his home's garage, and hundreds of dead fish, crab, and eels were found decaying in a popular Central Florida lagoon: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Florida deputy survives lightning strike as patrol car takes shocking hit, officials say

A Florida deputy was hospitalized over the weekend after his patrol car was struck by lightning, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

The lightning strike happened while the deputy was driving on U.S. 331 South near Sherwood Drive on Sunday, deputies said on Facebook.

He was transported to a local hospital and is now awake and conscious.

He's expected to be OK, deputies said.

Flagler County man arrested for holding gun to Lyft driver's head, deputies say

A Flagler County man was arrested for holding a gun to a Lyft driver's head and pulling the trigger. The weapon didn't fire, according to investigators.

Bodycam video shows deputies surrounding Esaiah Glenn at a Palm Coast gas station and arresting him out of the back of a stranger's car. They would be searching for the 24-year-old for hours. Deputies say it was in the back of a different car where Glenn assaulted the Lyft driver.

"Put a gun to the driver’s head, pulled the trigger," said Commander Jon Dopp with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. "The driver reported hearing a click and then confronted the passenger about what happened."

After the Lyft driver was able to disarm Glenn, the sheriff's office says Glenn asked the driver to shoot him. The driver was able to get away safely. It's part of an unsettling trend of ride-share drivers getting attacked.

Florida dad shoots at son for crashing into garage, deputies say

A Florida man allegedly shot at his son after he crashed into his home's garage door over the weekend, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Byron Jones was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and domestic violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident that happened Saturday in Cocoa, deputies said.

Deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Woods Lake Drive shortly before 7 p.m. for a disturbance call. The disturbance reportedly involved Byron, 62, and his son Nicholas Jones, 38, who has just driven his white Nissan pickup truck into the garage door of his dad's house causing about $1,800 in damage, according to an affidavit.

Tips help Florida police ID man accused of stomping chicken to death

Tips from the community helped police in Florida identify a man accused of stomping a chicken to death in New Smyrna Beach last month, police announced Monday.

The man's name was not immediately released, but the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said in a statement on Facebook that it is working with the State Attorney's Office to bring formal charges of animal cruelty against the suspect.

Police previously released surveillance video images of the man in hopes the community would be able to identify him after they said he was caught on camera killing the wild animal.

The man allegedly lured the chicken with food before "brutally killing" the animal, "by smashing it on the ground twice and then stomping on its head," according to a report.

‘It’s horrible': Hundreds of dead fish, crabs, eels decaying in the Indian River Lagoon

Hundreds of dead fish, crabs, stingrays, and eels have been found ashore at the Indian River Lagoon. Why?

Homeowners on Rocky Point Road told FOX 35 that they initially thought it was paper or cups floating in the water, but quickly realized it wasn't trash, but dead fish and other animals. They're now worried about what possibly caused the mass fish kill – and the stench as the fish begin to decay.