‘It’s horrible': Hundreds of dead fish, crabs, eels decaying in the Indian River Lagoon

Hundreds of dead fish, crabs, stingrays, and eels have been found ashore at the Indian River Lagoon. Why?

Homeowners on Rocky Point Road told FOX 35 that they initially thought it was paper or cups floating in the water, but quickly realized it wasn't trash, but dead fish and other animals. They're now worried about what possibly caused the mass fish kill – and the stench as the fish begin to decay.

"It’s very sad. It’s starting to smell number one, and you know it’s infecting the whole estuary," said Rich Ulbrich, who lives near the lagoon. He said he's never seen anything like this.

He isn’t alone. Other homeowners FOX 35 talked with said they were also shocked and worried.

"It’s horrible, and hopefully it’s just a random occurrence maybe from the heat," said Jennifer Wigglesworth. She said her family likes to hang out in the lagoon, especially when it's hot out, but will be taking a break after seeing the dead fish.

"I would not get in that water right now. No," she said.

Though, experts with the Marine Resources Council are not convinced this specific fish kill is from the warmer water.

"Likely, we’re getting low dissolved oxygen levels because it is warm, but we’re also probably getting high stress on the animals as well as perhaps something else," said Interim Executive Director Jim Moir.

He met FOX 35 the lagoon after he as alerted to what was happening. He said it's also too soon to know what toxin, if any, is responsible for the fish deaths.

Regardless, he said it isn't normal. Water samples have been collected and sent our for testing.

"We are seeing a really broad range of species, and it’s an unusual percentage of bottom dwellers in this kill," he said.

"I dumped the crabs because you don’t know what’s in them and what caused that," said Ulbrich.

Moir warned there could be more deaths.

"I don’t know exactly what caused this fish kill, but I am concerned and relatively certain there will be more of them," he said.