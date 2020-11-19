First person with Down syndrome to complete Ironman triathlon receives Local Hero Award

article

A 21-year-old Central Florida man who was the first person with Down syndrome to complete the Ironman triathlon has been honored with a special award to mark his amazing achievement.

During a press conference on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was present as Chris Nikic received the Local Hero Award.

"You've really changed people's minds, Chris. You've done what we've always wanted to offer our athletes: give them the opportunity and they can show the world that anything is possible," said officials with Special Olympics Florida.

Nikic is only the second person to receive the award.

That wasn't the only surprise.

Nikic and his triathlon team will also be part of Team Florida at the Special Olympics USA, which will be held in Orlando in 2022.

Nikic went viral after completing the Ironman triathlon in 16:46:09. It's a difficult feat for anyone. Chris swam 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles, and after that, ran a 26.2 mile marathon.

Chris said, "I did Ironman and I have Down syndrome.".