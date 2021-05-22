First look at Tim Tebow in his Jacksonville Jaguars jersey

We're getting our first look at former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow in his new Jacksonville Jaguars jersey.

Tebow is now wearing No. 85 after signing with the team as a tight end. It's a one year deal worth $920,000, which is the league minimum.

Tebow's jersey is now the top-selling jersey on the NFL's online store.

On Thursday it was announced that Tebow would be joining the Jags.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn a chance to be a part of this team. I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace," Tebow said in a statement.

The 33-year-old Tebow is returning to the NFL after four years (2016-19) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’ll be playing for Urban Meyer for the first time since his senior year in 2009.

His comeback is an unprecedented one because of his age and his new position. Meyer raved about Tebow’s workouts, saying assistants were surprised to see the 235-pounder in such great shape.

