When does school start? Central Florida back-to-school calendar
ORLANDO, Fla. - Summer is coming to an end and school is right around the corner.
Here's a look at when counties across Central Florida are going back to school, plus colleges and universities in the area.
Orange County
The first day of school in Orange County is Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.
Seminole County
The first day of school in Seminole County is Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.
Volusia County
The first day of school in Volusia County is Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.
Osceola County
The first day of school in Osceola County is Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.
Lake County
The first day of school in Lake County is Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.
Sumter County
The first day of school in Sumter County is Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.
Marion County
The first day of school in Marion County is Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.
Brevard County
The first day of school in Brevard County is Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.
Flagler County
The first day of school in Flagler County is Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.
University of Central Florida
Classes at UCF begin Monday, Aug. 19 for the fall 2024 semester.
Valencia College
Classes at Valencia begin Monday, Aug. 19 for the fall 2024 semester.
Rollins College
Classes at Rollins begin Monday, Aug. 26 for the fall 2024 semester.
