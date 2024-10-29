Final push to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida draws bipartisan support

Supporters and critics of recreational marijuana legalization are crisscrossing Florida in a final push ahead of a key vote.

At an event Tuesday morning at a Trulieve dispensary in Orlando, Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters and Democratic State Sen. Shevrin Jones came together to advocate for the legalization of recreational marijuana, showcasing bipartisan support. The senators made four stops at dispensaries throughout the day as part of their campaign.

"We live in the great state of Florida, and this is a way we can continue to make Florida the freest state in the country," said Gruters, R-Sarasota.

Jones, D-Miami Gardens, emphasized the importance of educating the public. "It is about freedom, safety, and giving people the right information about adult marijuana use—what it is and what it’s not," he said.

The proposed amendment would allow adults 21 and older to purchase marijuana for recreational use from licensed medical marijuana treatment centers. Trulieve, one of the state’s largest medical marijuana operators, has contributed millions to support the campaign.

Meanwhile, at a news conference in Clearwater, Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized the backers of Amendment 4, calling the effort to legalize recreational marijuana a "total farce." DeSantis, R-Florida, took issue with the significant financial backing behind the campaign.

"They’ve spent $141.9 million to buy their way into the constitution," DeSantis said. "I don’t care if you hate weed or love weed, is there anyone who thinks this is how government should work?"

DeSantis also criticized provisions that would shield cannabis companies from criminal or civil liability, saying, "That means they’re bulletproof. This is like Big Pharma on steroids."

Currently, 24 states have legalized recreational marijuana. In Florida, the measure could generate an estimated $195 million in annual tax revenue.

