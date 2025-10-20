FHP: Tractor trailer driver dies in I-75 crash and fire

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the driver of a tractor trailer died Sunday evening when the truck ran off the road on southbound I-75 and crashed into a line of trees.



The tractor portion broke off from the impact of the crash and caught fire.



According to a release sent out by FHP, the accident happened just after 8pm when the rig traveled off the road and onto the shoulder near mile marker 370 in Marion County.



The truck continued into trees then jackknifed, causing the tractor portion to separate from the trailer and catch fire.

The driver died at the scene.

No information has been released as to the indentity of the driver.



The crash remains under investigation.