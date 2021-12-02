FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck on S.R. 417

article

Troopers have just arrived on scene of a fatal crash that occurred in Seminole County.

The crash happened around 8:05 a.m. on SR-417 southbound at Rinehart Road and involves a pickup truck vs a motorcycle, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Traffic is getting by on one side of the road.

