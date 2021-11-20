FHP: Man in stolen car dies after crash with motorhome on I-95 in Cocoa

All northbound lanes of I-95 were shut down on Saturday following a deadly crash. All lanes have since reopened.

It happened in Cocoa near Port Saint John Parkway just after 3 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol says a motorhome was traveling northbound when the driver saw a car stopped in the center lane.

MORE NEWS: Central Florida reacts to Rittenhouse verdict

FHP says the motorhome's driver tried to avoid the car but clipped it sending the car off the roadway and into a ditch.

According to FHP the driver of the car got out, collapsed, and later died. Officers say the car, driven by the victim, turned out to be stolen.

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest traffic updates. Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android