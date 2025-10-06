FHP: 91-year-old killed after vehicle hits guardrail, flips over I-4 overpass; SR-46 open again

A 91-year-old man died Monday after his vehicle hit a guardrail, went over an overpass, and then crashed into another below, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 21-year-old woman whose vehicle was hit by the falling vehicle was not hurt, FHP said.

According to FHP, the crash happened around 10:05 a.m. near Eastbound I-4 and State Road 46 in Sanford, Florida.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A general view of the crash site on SR-46, beneath the I-4 overpass.

A 2008 Honda Accord driven by a 91-year-old man was traveling eastbound on I-4, approaching the State Road 46 overpass, when he ran off the roadway, hit the guardrail, and flipped over the overpass onto State Road 46. A woman in a 2015 Mercecedes-Benz was stopped at the intersection on State Road 46 when her vehicle was hit by the Honda Accord.

FHP said its not known what happened to cause the man to lose control of his vehicle.

Traffic was shut down for hours. The roadway reopened by Monday evening.

