FHP: 2 dead, young girl critically injured in Florida Turnpike crash

Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a wreck on the Florida Turnpike on Friday night.

Troopers say a Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound on the Turnpike around 10 p.m. when the driver hit a tow truck operator trying to hook up a disabled vehicle.

The tow truck driver was killed instantly.

The driver and passenger of the pick-up were thrown when the truck overturned.

The 34-year-old driver died. His young female passenger was taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital.

