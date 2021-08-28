'Life-altering' Ida targets Gulf Coast landfall; new tropical depression forms

article

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking Hurricane Ida and the newly formed Tropical Depression 10 in the Atlantic.

HURRICANE IDA

On Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Ida continue to move northwest across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Ida is forecast to rapidly intensify before a projected landfall in Louisiana.

"The center of Ida will move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today and move over the central Gulf of Mexico tonight and early Sunday," the NHC said. "Ida is then expected to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area on Sunday, and then move inland over portions of Louisiana or western Mississippi later on Monday."

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Ida is expected to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds.

The NHC says rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

"This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren't prepared," National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott said during a Friday news conference with Louisiana Gov. John Bell Edwards.

This month marks the 16th anniversary of Katrina's landfall as a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds. Katrina is blamed for an estimated 1,800 deaths from the central Louisiana coast to around the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 10

Tropical Depression 10 formed in the Atlantic overnight and is forecast to become a tropical storm later on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph.

"On the forecast track, the system is expected to remain over the open Atlantic well to the east of the Lesser Antilles. Some slight strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today."

If it does develop into a tropical storm, it would be named Julian.

OTHERS TO WATCH

An area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic has become a little better organized overnight. Forecasters say a tropical depression could still form wtihin the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of west Africa by the middle of next week. It has a 50-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

