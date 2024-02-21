Feral hogs causing headaches for Flagler County residents

Over the past year, Flagler County has grappled with the impact of wild hogs, with hundreds being removed from county property.

Residents, such as David Wiseman, have faced alarming encounters with these animals, highlighting the growing pig problem in residential areas. Wiseman recalls a harrowing incident where he and his small dog were attacked by wild hogs on his property, emphasizing the unexpected and dangerous nature of such encounters.

"Both of them attacked us," he said. "I kept hitting it just to keep him from biting and grabbing me, and he got me down on top of me."

MORE HEADLINES:

County officials attribute the rise in feral hog incidents to new developments pushing the invasive species into residential zones, causing damage to property and posing risks to residents. To address this issue, officials are exploring various solutions, including net traps, hog hunters, and anti-fertility drugs.

Recognizing the immediate need to protect public health, safety, and welfare, the county has launched a new website enabling residents to report feral hog sightings in their areas. This initiative aims to enhance community engagement and contribute to developing effective strategies for mitigating the feral hog problem.

You can legally hunt hogs on private land in Florida without a permit. However, when it comes to public land, you do need a permit. Hog hunts are scheduled throughout the year.