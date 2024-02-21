FDOT installs new features aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety on Orange Blossom Trail

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has recently completed a segment of an $8.7 million project along Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety.

The safety upgrades include median fencing and new crosswalks, addressing a corridor that has witnessed many fatalities in less than a mile.

The project incorporates road lighting, upgraded pedestrian features to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, enhanced signage, and raised crosswalks with a slight incline for increased visibility and reduced speed.

FDOT collaborated with Lynx on relocating bus stops to align with pedestrian crosswalks, facilitating safer crossings for commuters.

Despite completing this phase, FDOT emphasizes the ongoing nature of the construction, with plans to extend improvements from Orange Blossom Trail to Sand Lake Road.