Feds: Former Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg facing child sex trafficking, 'sugar daddy' allegations

Federal prosecutors have filed additional charges against Joel Greenberg, former Seminole County Tax Collector, claiming he used his position to gain access to personal information of people and created fake IDs to engage in a “sugar daddy” relationship with a teenage girl.

The teenager was said to be under the age of 18 years old but older than 14.

According to the indictment, Greenburg is facing 8 new charges, including child sex trafficking. The charges date back to 2017.

“We absolutely deny the allegations,” Vincent Citro, Greenberg’s defense attorney said. “The government will not be able to prove its case. We look forward to prevailing at trial.”

In June, Greenberg was charged with stalking and for the unlawful use of a means of identification of another person. Investigators said Greenberg attempted to cause emotional distress to a political foe who worked at a Florida school by sending letters to the school impersonating an anonymous student and claiming his opponent had engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor. However, the indictment stated that Greenberg knew this was false.

Last month, he was accused of stealing identities, according to federal investigators.

Federal prosecutors say the 35-year-old Greenberg used driver’s licenses surrendered to his office by customers to create fake IDs for himself.

"During the time when he was the Seminole County Tax Collector, Joel Micah Greenberg used his access to the Seminole County Tax Collector to take surrendered driver licenses before they were shredded," the indictment states, adding that he used them "to cause fake driver licenses to be produced that had his photograph but the personal information of the victims whose driver licenses he had taken."

According to the indictment, Greenberg twice produced fake identification using a Puerto Rico driver's license and a Florida driver's license.