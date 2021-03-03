Federal COVID-19 vaccine site opens in Orlando on Wednesday

A brand new federal COVID-19 vaccine site opened in Orlando on Wednesday.

The FEMA site located at Valencia College West Campus will do 2,000 shots a day, 7 days a week.

On Tuesday, they did a trial run using hundreds of law enforcement officers in Central Florida. Law enforcement age 50 and older are among the groups that can be vaccinated now.

Chief Orlando Rolon rolled up his sleeve and got a shot. He says about 100 of his officers have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic.

"These officers have been risking their lives, all year long, during this COVID pandemic, to make sure that our citizens are kept safe."

In addition to the site at Valencia, there are two satellite sites that will be run each day in underserved neighborhoods.

Those sites are located at:

Engelwood Neighborhood Center

6123 La Costa Dr., Orlando

Offering appointments March 3-7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- Walk-ins welcome

Kelly Park

400 E. Kelly Park Rd., Apopka

Offering appointments March 7-10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- Walk-ins welcome

President Biden says the country is halfway to its goal of vaccinating 100,000,000 people in his first 100 days. The president says every person who wants a vaccine should be able to get one by the end of May.