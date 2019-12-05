FDLE: Clermont man arrested on 10 counts of child pornography

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said that their agents arrested 62-year-old Thomas Baron from Clermont on 10 counts of child pornography.

They said their Orlando Cybercrime Task Force agents executed a search warrant at his residence on Thursday. During the search, they found evidence of child exploitation images involving children between ages 8 and 10 on digital devices.

Baron was reportedly arrested and booked into the Lake County Jail on a no bond status until first appearance before a judge.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.