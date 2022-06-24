FDA bans Juul e-cigarette products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to ban Juul e-cigarettes, citing safety concerns and saying they played a key role in the rise of youth vaping.

The Juul "pods" could be found in stores around Orlando on Thursday, but won't be there for long.

"I’m sure within a week, a week and a half we’ll probably just throw them away," said John Perino, who works in a vape shop in Orlando.

The FDA's announcement said the pods contain potentially harmful chemicals.

Some stores told FOX 35 they haven't been a big seller lately anyway.

"We have so many healthier options and better quality things that we can buy, there’s really no reason for me to even point you in that direction," Perino said.

Juul likely selling more in places like gas stations.

Another major concern of the FDA, the role the agency says Juul played in the rise of youth vaping.

"You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out this is a dangerous product, get it off the market," said James Frantz, an attorney representing hundreds of school districts in a lawsuit against Juul.

Volusia County Schools is one of the districts.

Frantz says the company marketed the products to school-aged kids.

"We’re ecstatic," Frantz said. "Our clients are so overwhelmed. Our school districts have been overwhelmed with all the havoc that’s been created by the Juul products."

Juul will likely appeal the FDA's decision.