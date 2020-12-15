FDA approves over-the-counter at-home COVID test

The latest major development in the fight against the pandemic is an over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 test kit.

It is complete with a nasal swab, an analyzer, and Bluetooth technology, so you can receive test results through an app on your phone in just 15 minutes.

“Squeeze five drops of fluid into the sample port of the analyzer,” an informational video explains.

“I think it’s a great idea I think it’ll definitely bring a lot of possibility to people who are looking for some ways to get tested quickly,” said Lorraine Breiner, who lives in Orlando.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis: Florida general public could have access to COVID vaccine in February

“At-home would be fantastic and it would be more convenient for people, especially for people traveling,” said Ted Spontak, who’s visiting Orlando from Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

The test received emergency use authorization from the FDA Tuesday and is considered 96% accurate. Produced by Ellume Health, the kits are expected to hit pharmacy shelves for about $30 in January.

RELATED: UCF, Orange County Convention Center considered for possible mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

“Kind of like a pregnancy test kit that sends the result to your phone,” said Dr. Jason Littleon, of Littleton Concierge Medicine.

If it sounds too good to be true, it kind of is. But Dr. Jason Littleton says there are some things to consider. Number one: availability.

“It is a great idea but everyone’s not going to be able to get this kit right away just because the production of it is limited,” said Dr. Littleton.

Number two: it is an antigen test. Dr. Littleton recommends if you test positive at home, you should still go somewhere for a PCR test to confirm the results. “I think it’s one of the tools but it’s not the total answer.”

It’s not the total answer, but it’s a huge step in the right direction.

“If you got a test that you were like 95 to 96% chance that it is just a hangover, that would be good. It’s just that extra reassurance.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.