Father puts baby daughter under dashboard for protection during drive-by shooting

A shooting in Apopka left some neighbors shaken Tuesday night.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says there was a drive-by shooting at South Hawthorne Avenue and West 10th Street.

Luckily no one was hit, but a neighbor says his van was shot at.

Another woman says her son heard the shots while he was in the car with his 2-year-old daughter.

So, he put her under the dashboard for protection. She says the toddler wasn’t injured.

She said her son fired back to scare the shooter away.

Deputies aren't sure who fired the original shots because they say no witnesses have come forward.

Many neighbors told FOX 35 News that they were too scared to talk on camera because there have been too many shootings in the area lately.