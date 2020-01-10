Father-in-law of murdered woman gets bond lowered

article

An Osceola County man arrested in connection with the murder of his daughter-in-law could walk out of jail on Friday.

RELATED: Arrest warrant details why deputies charged estranged husband, father-in-law for murder of Florida mother

Angel Rivera is the father of Christopher Otera-Rivera, who's charged in the murder of his estranged wife, Nicole Montalvo.

On Friday, a judge lowered Angel Rivera's bond from $350,000 to 160,000.

RELATED: Estranged husband, father-in-law of Nicole Montalvo now charged with murder

He's charged with abuse of a dead body and failure to report a death.

Montalvo's remains were found on Rivera family property in October.

Advertisement

RELATED: Man accused of killing Florida mother Nicole Montalvo to stay in jail because of probation charge