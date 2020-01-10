Father-in-law of murdered woman gets bond lowered
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An Osceola County man arrested in connection with the murder of his daughter-in-law could walk out of jail on Friday.
Angel Rivera is the father of Christopher Otera-Rivera, who's charged in the murder of his estranged wife, Nicole Montalvo.
On Friday, a judge lowered Angel Rivera's bond from $350,000 to 160,000.
He's charged with abuse of a dead body and failure to report a death.
Montalvo's remains were found on Rivera family property in October.
