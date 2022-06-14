Dad jailed after crashing vehicle with 6-year-old son behind wheel, police say

A Florida man was arrested after his vehicle crashed while his 6-year-old son was behind the wheel., police said.

On Friday, the Leesburg police officers responded to a report of a wreck in the area of Jobbins Dr. and S. Lone Oak Dr. When they arrived at the scene they said they discovered Josue Suarez and his 6-year-old son crashed into a light pole in the northeast side of the intersection.

According to a report, Suarez told officials that his son asked him if he could drive, so he placed him on his lap, still in control of the gas pedal, brake pedal, and steering wheel. Suarez explained that he was unable to get control of the vehicle before hitting the light pole.

Luckily, neither Suarez nor his son was injured in the crash.

Suarez was detained and put under arrest on charges of child abuse and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license.