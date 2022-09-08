Florida father and son wanted after brutally beating man at wedding reception, deputies say

A Florida father and son are wanted for allegedly beating a man severely at a wedding reception in Lake Helen.

Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford.

Investigators say a fight broke out between the three men in a parking lot on Saturday night, but did not say specifically where it took place. The victim, who is from Lake Mary, was seriously injured after being hit in the head and face multiple times. Deputies said the victim was also kicked even after becoming unresponsive. The suspects left before deputies arrived.

"The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. He remains seriously injured," the sheriff's office said.

MORE NEWS: Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge

Authorities say the two men have extensive, violent criminal histories.

If you see them, the sheriff's office wants you to call 911.