FHP: Pedestrian killed after being hit by 3 vehicles, 2 left the scene

A person crossing Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando on Thursday morning was killed after being hit by three vehicles, two of which fled the scene, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the pedestrian was walking across the southbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail and was not in a crosswalk when the person walked into the path of a vehicle and was hit. FHP says that vehicle left the scene. The pedestrian was left laying in the center lane.

Moments later, a truck driving down the road did not see the pedestrian in the roadway and hit the person. That driver remained at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Florida father and son wanted after brutally beating man at wedding reception, deputies say

The driver told FHP that he saw a third vehicle hit the pedestrian and continued driving. The driver said that vehicle could possibly be a white four-door sedan.

The pedestrian was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead. The person will be identified by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.