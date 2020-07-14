Fans will be able to attend the NASCAR races in August at the Daytona International Speedway

article

Race fans will soon be able to return to the stands of Daytona International Speedway as a limited number of tickets are now on sale for two upcoming NASCAR races.

NASCAR on Tuesday said a limited number of fans can attend the races in August. There will be the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Sunday, August 14th through 16th and then Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 28 through 29th.

Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased on the Daytona International Speedway website or by calling 1-800-PIT-SHOP. Only a limited amount will be available to provide a safe experience for all in attendance. There are both frontstretch and infield camping options.

“For us to be able to host two event weekends in August on the most famous race track in the world – on two different circuits – is going to be historic for our fans,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “It’s going to be a challenge for the drivers, too."

NASCAR said that the Daytona International Speedway will require that all guests who attend must be screened before entering, must wear face coverings, and must maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue.

“In recent weeks, we have had fans back at Talladega Superspeedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and here in Daytona with the IMSA WeatherTech 240, all adhering to health and safety protocols and enjoying a fun day at the race track. We’re looking forward to seeing fans back for unprecedented NASCAR action on the DAYTONA Road Course and high banks.”

