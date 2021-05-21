Family remains hopeful after man disappears while swimming in Cape Canaveral

A Michigan family who was on vacation in Brevard County is asking for help in finding their loved one who disappeared while swimming in Cape Canaveral.

Keith Jones was swept under a current on Wednesday afternoon at Cherie Down Park as his family watched. Jone’s nephew was also taken by the current but then rescued by a surfer.

"He said that they literally felt the wave come and they didn’t feel the ground anymore," said Kayla, Jone’s daughter.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for Jones Wednesday but did not find him.

The family is holding out hope perhaps he could be at a hospital in the area. "I want to reach other counties. I want to reach hospitals that may be working on him right now," said Angelo Westley, Jone’s wife.

Jones is a proud father and grandfather. His family is asking boaters to keep an out for him, as they say, he is a strong swimmer and fisherman.

"It’s been hard. I’ve been with him 28 years. We never went a day without each other. We got between the both of us six kids and three grandkids. He’s my best friend. My everything," Westley said.

The family will not return to Michigan until Jones is found. They have set up a GoFundMe account to pay for those expenses as they continue their search for Jones.

