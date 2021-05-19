Chances for 1st named storm of 2021 to develop increases

article

Could we see yet another early start to the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season?

It is certainly possible with the potential for some development of low pressure near Bermuda over the weekend.

"X" marks the spot on the 5-day tropical weather outlook. The area of concern is near Bermuda and there is now an 90% chance for a low-pressure system in the Atlantic to become a short-lived subtropical system by this weekend.

"A non-tropical low pressure system is located about 800 miles east of Bermuda. The low is expected to develop gale-force winds later today while it moves generally northward," the National Hurricane Center reported on Thursday. "The low is then forecast to move westward and southwestward over warmer waters tonight and Friday, and it will likely become a subtropical cyclone near the northeast of Bermuda on Friday. The system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday."

Regardless of development, land impact looks unlikely.

A look at current forecast modeling does in fact reveal a "spin" over the open Atlantic over the weekend. Again, any development will be slow. We will be tracking in the FOX 35 Storm Center regardless over the weekend.

If the system does become a named storm, it will be called ANA – our "A" storm kicking off the coming Hurricane Season which officially begins on June 1.

