Family of teen murdered in violent Sanford shooting call on public to help bring justice

Sanford Police are searching for six people they believe to have been involved in a deadly shooting in November. Isaiah Diaz, 18, was found dead and two others were injured when the car they were in was shot up in broad daylight.

"It’s not something you would think would happen in broad daylight. Just on a regular Sunday afternoon," said Isaiah’s sister Jayleen Diaz

Sanford Police released surveillance photos of the suspects they believe fired dozens and dozens of shots at a red car in the Hatteras Sound Apartments. Police believe the suspects are in their teens or early 20s.

"He had dreams that he wanted to accomplish. He just got his first car for his 18th birthday. He was a very good kid just at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Diaz.

Diaz described her brother as a funny goofball that was passionate about making music. She says he was an uncle, brother and son.

"Our healing journey is not feeling that security knowing that they’re out there and they might do it to someone else," said Diaz.

Sanford Police also released video of the suspects. The video was taken six days before the shooting at the same apartment complex. The suspects can be seen openly carrying long guns and handguns through the complex just after 1:30pm.

Six days later at nearly the exact same time the same people were spotted again with guns drawn just moments before the murder.

"It looks like they’re searching for something or someone, and they did so in a manner to what was very similar to the actual day of homicide," said Bianca Gillett of the Sanford Police Department.

Police believe someone may have seen the suspects that day or have heard rumors about the crime that could lead to an arrest.

"Look at the way these individuals are walking. They have very distinct, running, walking mannerisms," said Gillett. "Look at the clothing do you recognize them?"

Diaz hopes those images will finally help bring them peace and justice for Isaiah.

"Any little thing that anyone can remember. You may feel like it’s not that big of a deal but it might be the missing piece to the entire puzzle," said Diaz.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). Calls can be made anonymously. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.