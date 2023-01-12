Woman dies after being found shot inside crashed car in Orange County, deputies say

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say a woman in her 20s was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Pine Hills, having been shot.

The deputies were responding to a report of a crash in the 5200 block of N. Powers Drive just after 7 p.m. when they discovered the woman, whose identity was not immediately released. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).