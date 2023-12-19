Family mistakenly buys $10K in Disney+ gift cards thinking they were good for purchases in theme parks

A Midwest family’s Walt Disney World vacation almost took a very disappointing turn after they realized $10,000 worth of gift cards they purchased for the trip were not actually for the park.

The family accidentally purchased one hundred $100 gift cards for Disney+, the streaming service, not knowing the two were completely different.

In a story that’s now going viral, Andie Coston took to TikTok to explain her family’s faux pas. Coston told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie her elderly parents purchased the gift cards from Sam’s Club as a present for the family’s upcoming Orlando vacation.

The vacation was initially supposed to happen in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic – so the family has been planning this trip for quite some time.

In total, 16 of them booked plane tickets for the ultimate Disney getaway. Those Disney dreams were almost dashed when Coston realized what had happened.

"We just kind of sat there like… ‘Uh?’ I had to ask [my dad] like three times, ‘Did I hear you? Is what you said correct?’ Then I got to the table where the cards were, and then I saw it," Coston said.

"We were just kind of downtrodden at that point. He looks at me, and he goes, ‘Can you tell mom?’ and I looked at him and I said, ‘No! You married her!’"

Coston’s initial TikTok video has been viewed more than 2.5 million times. She said her parents are taking solace in reading some of the comments – in which others say they’ve done the same thing.

After all the attention, Disney made things right for the family and agreed to exchange their Disney+ gift cards for Disney gift cards they could use at the parks.

Coston said their trip was saved. She said they would be arriving in Orlando on Sunday, Dec. 24, and would be heading straight to Disney’s Magic Kingdom.