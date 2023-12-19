USPS Orlando distribution center working to get mail sorted by Christmas

It’s a full-scale operation at the Seminole Processing and Distribution Center within the U.S. Postal Service. Employees are putting in hours morning, noon, and night to ensure speedy delivery, ahead of Dec. 25.

FOX 35 News was able to get a rare inside look at the process where the USPS says they see 20-30% more packages in and out of the facility during this time of year, as compared to the summer months.

"After 35 years of service, it never changes," said Lisa Lake, Executive Plant Manager. "I am just excited every year when it comes time to the holidays. It’s as if we are Santa’s helpers."

Santa’s helpers are working extra shifts to cover the amount of mail. Nearly 400,000 parcels will be sorted and distributed inside the plant on any given day during the holiday shipping season.

Loretta Lafayette is a 22-year veteran at the plant. She says she is used to the holiday chaos.

"It’s real hectic, not getting enough sleep, working overtime, trying to get shopping out of the way," she said.

Even though she is taking time out of her busy schedule to sort packages, she said, "It makes me feel good about myself, trying to help out and get packages out."

To ensure your packages arrive by Monday, Dec. 25, USPS says you need to send packages via two-day priority mail so that they arrive by Saturday, Dec. 23.