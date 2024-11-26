Family of Marion County teen shot, killed by friend speaks out: 'I loved him'

The family of the Marion County teen who deputies say was shot and killed by his 15-year-old friend is speaking out.

Marion County deputies say Marshaun Jones, a 15-year-old girl, and several other teens were in a home in Marion Oaks playing with guns. According to the report, the girl grabbed the gun, pointed it at Jones, and pulled the trigger while aiming at his face. Afterward, she reportedly said she didn’t know the gun was loaded.

"You shouldn't have been playing with a gun in the first place. You're 15 years old. You know not to have a gun in your hand," said Johnny Fudge, Marshaun's father. "It's just hard to accept right now because that was my son, and I loved him."

Fudge says it’s been difficult to come to terms with his son’s death.

"It is hard because I'm waiting for him to come into his room and say, ‘Daddy, what you cooking?’" he said. "I'm constantly waiting, waiting for him to walk through that door and just be his silly self. He loved to joke and loved to be the life of the party."

The 15-year-old girl was arrested last week on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child. However, Jones’ father believes she is not the only person who should be held accountable. He feels the gun owner shares responsibility.

"Some adult is walking around scot-free who needs to be held accountable too," said Fudge. "Because you're walking around here, living your life, and my son's life was ended early because of your loaded gun that got in the hands of a minor."

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how and where the teenagers obtained the gun.

