Family announces funeral for 12-year-old girl fatally struck by vehicle while walking home

12-year-old Sophia Nelson passed away on Christmas after being struck by a vehicle while walking home from a walk on the beach.

Sophia's family announced that her funeral will be on January 4. They have started a GoFundMe page to help with the expenses.

Following her death, the Satellite Beach community is encouraging drivers to be more careful. Georganna Gillette, the Executive Director of the Transportation Planning Organization for Brevard County told FOX 35 News that "motorists need to be aware, they need to be looking for pedestrians and bicyclists."

Gillette also plans to work with Sophia's father to organize educational programs about the crosswalks. She added that "this is a safety treatment that we need to look at a little closer, we need to work on education, and enforcement and I think that’s what we really need to do at this point."

Sophia was a six-grader at Surfside Elementary School. She loved the ocean and dolphins. Before she passed away, four of her organs were given to other child patients.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.