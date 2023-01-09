Extra security at Wekiva High after teen shot in school parking lot

There will be extra security at Wekiva High School after a teenager was shot in the parking lot after a basketball game Friday night.

The teen was rushed to the hospital as deputies searched for the shooter on the ground and in the air. We are working to learn the victim's condition and if a suspect has been arrested.

Community leaders, like Bishop Cobaris, believe the shooting was targeted. "This has nothing to do with schools, it has something to do with beef in the streets that are brought to the schools," he said.

"And for anybody who thinks this has nothing to do with them — oh yes it does because it's Wekiva this time, it could be your event next time or your community," Cobaris added.

The incident is the second time in recent months that gunfire has broken out at a Wekiva High sporting event.

In November, officials said 19-year-old Gamaine Brown was killed after a shooting outside a Wekiva v. Jones football game at Jones High School.

Orlando police said the shooting was gang-related. The motive behind the recent shooting is unknown.