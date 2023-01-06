Suspect sought after teen shot at Apopka's Wekiva High School, deputies say

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are actively looking for a shooter, or shooters, in an incident that occurred at Wekiva High School late Friday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the victim is described as a male teenager. He was taken to a hospital but his condition or details that led to the shooting were not immediately released.

Shortly before 10 p.m., there was a large law enforcement presence surrounding the campus, including deputies from the sheriff's office and Apopka police officers. They appeared to be entering the school and searching the grounds. Law enforcement officers on the ground were receiving assistance from an Orange County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

The campus was cleared and deemed safe just after 11 p.m. "This was not an active shooter incident," the sheriff's office tweeted.

According to a school calendar, the Wekiva varsity basketball team hosted Edgewater High School on Friday evening. It was unclear if the reported shooting occurred near the vicinity of the basketball game venue.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.