'Beef in the streets' possibly linked to Wekiva High School shooting, community says

Deputies are actively looking for a shooter, or shooters, in an incident that occurred at a Wekiva High School parking lot late Friday.

"More than one person could've been harmed," said community leader Bishop Kelvin Cobaris. "There are people who could've nearly lost their lives because of the crossfire."

Deputies said a teenager was shot in the parking lot of Wekiva High School after a basketball game. The teen was rushed to the hospital as deputies searched for the shooter on the ground and in the air.

"This is why we really have to take this seriously," said Bishop Cobaris. "And for anybody who thinks this has nothing to do with them — oh yes it does because it's Wekiva this time, it could be your event next time or your community."

Bishop Cobaris believes the shooting was targeted. "This has nothing to do with schools, it has something to do with beef in the streets that are brought to the schools," he said.

There was another shooting in November after a football game at Jones High School.

The Jones Fightin' Tigers were wrapping up a playoff victory over Wekiva High when gunshots rang out in the parking lot. One person died in the shooting, as football players and fans were scared for their lives. Orlando Police say the shooting at Jones High was gang-related.

Community leaders are frustrated to see another shooting following a sporting event at a high school in Orange County.

"You can see problems in the community can be brought to places they should not be. So that means we have to take a step further and find ways to bring these turf wars down in the community and bring peace so this won’t repeat again," said Bishop Kelvin Cobaris.