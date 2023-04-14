Explore Florida waters on this new tiki bar boat attraction

Need a romantic day on the water with that special someone? Or maybe a wild party with your friends?

Perhaps you should try a new tiki-themed pontoon attraction called, "Inlet Shores Tiki Tours" out of New Smyrna Beach.

You and five others can book a captained tour from a minimum of two hours to a max of six hours.

Guests hop on at the public Swoop Boat Ramp off Route 1.

Apart from the sun, wildlife, and gentle waters, the sandbar stops are fabulous. There are many to choose from among the white sandy islands of New Smyrna Beach.

They’ll provide the cooler, water, sunscreen, and Bluetooth speaker. You provide the rest and the magnificent memories.

Reservation times can be found at www.InletShoresTikiTours.com. Tickets start at $49 per person.

Look for military and mom discounts in the month of May.