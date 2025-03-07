Ex-Florida paramedic accused of sexually battering woman in ambulance, now facing fraud charges: officials

The Brief James Melady, an ex-Florida first responder, who was previously arrested for sexually battering an unconscious woman in the back of an ambulance last year, is now facing new fraud charges, authorities announced Thursday. Melady now faces additional charges of fraudulent use of personal identification without consent and unlawful possession of a stolen credit card.



A former Florida first responder, previously arrested for sexually battering an unconscious woman in the back of an ambulance last year, is now facing additional fraud charges, authorities announced Thursday.

James Melady, who was already being held without bond in the Flagler County jail from his September 2024 case, was rearrested on a warrant for fraudulent use of personal identification without consent and unlawful possession of a stolen credit card, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Who is James Melady?

The backstory:

Melady is a former Flagler County Fire Rescue employee who was arrested in September 2024, for allegedly sexually assaulting an unconscious victim in an ambulance that he was supposed to be transporting to a local hospital.

Authorities said he was under investigation by the Daytona Beach Police Department for alleged sexual offenses, and retired from his paramedic duties with Flagler County Fire Rescue earlier that year.

During that investigation, detectives found two video clips on a cell phone that allegedly showed Melady assaulting the unconscious woman inside an ambulance, authorities said.

Daytona Beach Police then contacted the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives met with the woman, "who was completely unaware of being attacked," the sheriff's office said.

New details:

On Thursday, deputies revealed that during their investigation, detectives determined Melady had defrauded multiple victims by stealing their credit cards and identification while performing his duties as a paramedic.

The lead detective found that Melady stole debit cards and personal information from victims who were experiencing medical emergencies and used them to make fraudulent purchases. Three victims were identified in total, including a 92-year-old woman who had fallen and needed transportation to a local hospital.

In that incident, investigators said the woman's purse was given to Melady to bring to the hospital. However, before returning it, he allegedly took her debit card without her knowledge and made two purchases, totaling over $700, at Sam's Club in Daytona Beach, authorities said.

'We take these allegations seriously'

What they're saying:

The Flagler County Administration released the following statement on Friday regarding Melady's additional charges:

"Flagler County has been made aware of the criminal charges filed against a former employee who previously served as a Firefighter/Paramedic with our organization. These charges, which involve allegations of fraudulent use of a credit card belonging to an elderly patient under their care, stem from an incident that occurred while the individual was employed with us. We take these allegations seriously and are cooperating fully with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office as they conduct their investigation. Our organization is committed to the highest standards of ethical conduct and public trust. The actions of any one individual do not reflect the integrity and dedication of the hardworking members of our team who serve our community with professionalism and compassion every day."

