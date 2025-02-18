Ex-Florida lawmaker Carolina Amesty, accused of stealing COVID-19 funds, appears in federal court

The Brief Ex-Florida lawmaker Carolina Amesty had her first appearance in court on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Former State Rep. Amesty was accused of fraudulent activity involving COVID-19 relief funds in January. The complaint said Amesty "knowingly and willfully" embezzled, stole and purloined $122,000 in COVID-19 relief funds through her foundation and outside business. Per court documents, Amesty has been released, but with several conditions.



Following a first appearance in court earlier today, ex-Florida lawmaker Carolina Amesty has been released on several conditions after being accused of stealing money through COVID-19 loans.

What was Carolina Amesty accused of?

The backstory:

Amesty was accused of fraudulent activity involving COVID-19 relief funds in January.

The complaint said Amesty "knowingly and willfully" embezzled, stole and purloined $122,000 in COVID-19 relief funds through her foundation and outside business on June 23, 2020, and July 13, 2020.

Each count carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

(Credit: Carolina Amesty campaign website)

What are the conditions of release for Carolina Amesty?

What we know:

Per court documents, Amesty has been released, but with several conditions.

Eight order setting conditions of release are outlined in the documents, which include not violating any other laws while on release, cooperating in the collection of a DNA sample if authorized, immediately providing any changes in address or telephone number and refraining from the use of drugs.

Several additional conditions of release are also noted separately, including refraining from having any firearm or dangerous weapon in the home, surrendering any passport, and a restriction of residence and travel to the Middle District of Florida.

What's next:

By April 21, both parties involved in the case will have to file a notice regarding a scheduled preliminary hearing.

Who is Carolina Amesty?

Local perspective:

Amesty earned a degree in political science and international relations from the University of Central Florida.

Amesty, a Windermere resident, served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives for Florida's 45th District, which includes parts of Orange and Osceola counties from November 2022 to November 2024.

Amesty took office at the age of only 27 on Nov. 8, 2022, after winning the Republican primaries with 45% of the votes in a race among five candidates, where her main opponent was Allie Braswell.

In November 2024, Amesty then lost her seat to Democratic candidate Leonard Spencer, who beat her 51% to 49%.

What other charges did Carolina Amesty previously face?

Dig deeper:

In August 2024, Amesty was arrested after a grand jury indicted her on four charges: forgery, uttering a forgery, false acknowledgment or certificate by a public notary and notarizing her own signature.

The alleged charges were apparently linked to her time as an administrator at her family's nonprofit school, Central Christian Academy. Amesty was alleged to have notarized a document with a forged signature.

Amesty surrendered to the Orange County Jail following the August indictment, was booked, and later released from custody on bond.

In December, the forgery charges filed against Amesty were dropped after she completed a diversion program, according to the State Attorney's Office.

