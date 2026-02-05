Woman and daughter caught in crossfire outside Orange County Jail, shooting suspect arrested

The Brief A bullet came through the back window of a woman's car after a shooting suspect shot at his ex-girlfriend and the man she was hit, police say. The Orlando Police Department responded to shots fire near the Orange County Jail on Feb. 4. Police said Anthony Myles, 23, was targeting his ex-girlfriend and another man, whom he had been chasing around town.



A mother and daughter say they're lucky to be alive after their car was hit by gunfire while driving near the Orange County Jail during rush hour.

Bernice Chmarouski and her mother, Digna, were running errands on Wednesday, Feb. 4, when bullets shattered their car’s back window. The terrifying moment happened in a flash, leaving the two in shock.

"It was real quick, but slow motion at the same time," Bernice said in an exclusive interview with FOX 35. "I was shocked."

Initially, the women didn't realize they had been shot at.

Digna felt a burning sensation in her shoulder, and after looking back, Bernice saw the damage to the vehicle.

"My mom was like, 'Oh, something burned.' I looked back and I was like, 'That was a gunshot,'" Bernice recalled.

A bullet hit Digna in the shoulder, but the car's seat slowed the impact. Digna was left with only a bruise.

"It's a little traumatizing, but happy that everybody's okay," Bernice said.

Why were shots fired at the Orange County Jail?

Orlando Police said they were investigating a "domestic-related" shooting in the area of S. John Parkway and Vision Blvd., not far from the jail.

Police said Anthony Myles, 23, was targeting his ex-girlfriend and another man, whom he had been chasing around town. The chase ended in the Orange County Jail parking lot, where Myles was apprehended by Orlando Police.

The man initially reported to police that Myles was following him and Myles' ex-girlfriend while they were driving. Myles pointed a gun at them, he told police. When the man tried to get away, Myles fired three shots through the windshield.

A bystander was hurt by the three shots Myles fired, police said.

Miles is facing multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of shooting out of a vehicle.

Bernice says she’s thankful for her and her mother's safety.

"I am very blessed and thankful that nothing happened to my mom and my son. I believe in God so much, and I am blessed that it could have been worse."